Last Thursday, Governor Brad Little announced the extension of Stage 4 of the "Idaho Rebounds" plan. Governor Little said, "We will remain in Stage 4 for at least another two weeks."
Many cities across the state canceled their Fourth of July celebrations in anticipation that this would happen.
As you go out to celebrate this weekend, health experts want you to remember that "if we want things to remain open, we have to take those personal actions of really evaluating where we're going to choose to be, and how many people we are going to be around," says Director of Southeast Idaho Public Health Maggie Mann.
While the economy is open, there are still restrictions in place to help prevent future spikes of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Large gatherings of more than 50 people are allowed, but only where sufficient space is provided for social distancing. Non-essential travel is also permitted to places without closures and no on-going transmission. "Those things, now that we're fully open, are even more important than they were when things were more restricted," says Mann.
The state is asking Idahoans to continue helping crush the curve which aims to do a couple things. Mann explains: "To protect the people who are most vulnerable among us, and also to not overwhelm our healthcare system."
As you go out to celebrate Independence Day this weekend, there are a few things you can do to help continue crushing the curve. Mann says, "Think about the activities they're going to engage in - whether or not that's going to be a relatively low-risk event. We really encourage people to maintain that six feet of physical when they're out in the community."
Officials are monitoring state COVID-19 data. The governor will announce whether or not the state will move past Stage 4 next Thursday.
