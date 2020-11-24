It's that time of year to buy a Christmas tree, and AAA is reminding drivers how to safely transport them.
According to AAA, road debris have caused over 200,000 crashes over a four year period, and trees have to be properly secured so no debris can fly off of them while you're driving.
Before you go and buy a tree you should have rope, bungees or nylon straps, as well as a blanket and gloves to use.
When placing the tree on top of your car, you should place a blanket down first, put the trunk facing forward, and secure the tree at all different parts.
Matthew Conde, Public & Government Affairs Director, AAA Idaho said, "Secure it at the top middle and bottom, and then give it a good pull from all different angles, just to see what's going to happen if it's going to fail, that's where you want it to fail before you drive and then take back roads and travel at lower speeds if you can."
AAA also recommends calling ahead before you buy a tree due to Covid-19 protocols as well as wearing a mask and maintaining your social distance.
