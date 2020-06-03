WalletHub recently released a study of the safest states in America, and Idaho did not make the top 5.
The categories that were analyzed for each state were focused on safety in regards to personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, and workplace safety.
Some of the safest states were Maine, Vermont, Minnesota, and Utah.
Utah did really well in emergency preparedness, workplace safety, and road safety, along with having a low level of unemployment.
Idaho finished as the 20th safest state, which is still considered relatively safe.
Jill Gonzalez, Analyst, WalletHub said, "It did well when it comes to emergency preparedness and road safety, but it could do a lot better when it comes to personal and workplace safety."
Mississippi came in as the least safe state and the category that impacted its place the most was road safety.
Here is a full link to the study: https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-to-live-in/4566/
