Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Locally stronger gap winds will be possible along the Interstate 84 and 86 corridor where mountain valleys empty into the Snake River plain. * WHERE...Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, and Blackfoot Mountains. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&