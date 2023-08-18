The Rexburg Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are saddened by the sudden death of Brigham Young University Idaho Director of Public Safety.
Steve Bunnell served as a member of Rexburg Police Department's University Division for several years, until the university re-organized the division into the department of public safety in 2008.
Bunnell was instrumental in maintaining a close and professional relationship with RPD that has benefited both the university and the city.
