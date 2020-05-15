Salvation Army Has Pantry Give Away

A local organization has a free pantry give-away every Friday.
The Salvation Army normally let’s people in need come in and shop from their food pantry to get what they need.
But now, due to Covid-19, it’s turned into a drive-up food bag.
Dairy, meat, bread and fruits and vegetables from local stores are included in the food bags.
“Now because people are kind of afraid to leave the house and make contact, we’ve had unfortunately a lot left over, so if you’re afraid of contact, please come down, we are minimal contact, as low as we possibly can and all of the people who make your bags and make those things are wearing gloves and protection equipment to make sure that you are secure and washing and sanitizing as much as we possibly can,” says Lt. Ernie Evans, Salvation Army.
The pantry give-away is every Friday at 1:00 p.m. and goes until they run out of food.
