On Thursday, the Salvation Army in Pocatello partnered with Puerto Vallarta to keep a Thanksgiving Day tradition alive.
For several years, Puerto Vallarta has cooked and hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for the community at the restaurant.
But this year, due to COVID-19, the dinner turned "to go" style.
Puerto Vallarta still cooked all the food but for safety reasons, restaurant staff did not serve the meals. They left that up to the Salvation Army and its volunteers from Just Serve.
Volunteers put turkey, stuffing, rolls and more into takeout containers, then into bags. Those bags were then handed out to community members who stopped by the Salvation Army building.
With the ongoing pandemic, Lt. Sara Evans said it's hard to predict how many people will come get a meal this year but they planned to feed anywhere from 200 to 500 people on Thursday.
Evans said she and her husband came to Pocatello in January and they have been overwhelmed with support from the community. She said watching local businesses like Puerto Vallarta step up and help is "heartwarming."
"For us, God has just confirmed over and over again that we're going in the right direction and making the right changes because we have had such tremendous support from the community in partnerships with other organizations, in partnerships with other businesses," she said. "And it's been a huge blessing and it just makes me love being in this community."
Evans added the need has been great this year due to the pandemic. She said it was especially high early on in the pandemic, with the Salvation Army delivering more than 600 food boxes to families in need just in the month of April alone.
Even though this year's Thanksgiving dinner was different than usual, Evans said it's still great for people to have a place to go and some small sense of normalcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.