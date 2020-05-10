The Salvation Army is trying to give kids a little bit of fun during the Covid-19 crisis.
They pulled a list of kids who have been served in the past and kids who have gone to their summer camp and put together a ‘Fun Stuff’ kit.
Salvation Army officials say this was take home badges for the kids who attend their troops programs.
The kit includes things like kid’s games, art projects, coloring books, crayons, books, candy and donuts.
Lt. Ernie Evans with the Salvation Army says the fun kits are a way to distract the kids during times like this.
“It was just important to us that, A, we remind them we’re still here and when this is all over, they can come back and hang out and they can go back to troops again and go back to summer camp when this is all over and to be like, not pay attention to that stuff and have fun over here and have something good and wholesome to do,” says Lt. Ernie Evans, Salvation Army.
Lt. Evans says they gave out about 52 fun kits to the kids.
