The Salvation Army could use a little help getting crafty.
Captain Ernie Evans and his wife, Captain Sara Evans, have started teaching woodworking to kids. During the summer, classes are held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Once the school year begins, classes will be held once a week. The couple has purchased several tools themselves but could still use help outfitting the shop for kids. They are also looking for teachers and scrap wood.
Capt. Ernie Evans had kids express an interest in woodworking. He had this to say about his search for educational options.
“I reached out to the school district to try and see if I can even just have a teacher come teach. And they had told me they didn't have any traditional woodworking programs. And so, we started kind of looking around and searching around for more. We couldn't find much. And so, we decided, well, it seems like a good ministry, and outreach opportunity to try, to try to do a woodworking program.”
More information about the classes can be found by reaching out on the Pocatello Salvation Army Facebook page.
