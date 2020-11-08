It may be November but Santa made an early stop in Idaho at a local Cabela's to spread a little bit of holiday cheer and will continue to be there until Christmas eve.
The event is part of the Cabela's Santa's wonderland, which has happened in the past but obviously this year will be a little different.
Reservations are being made online, a plexy-glass surface has been installed to keep the kids a safe distance from saint nick while still getting some pictures and listing a few things from their wish lists.
General Manager Taryn Wright says although this year's holiday season may be different, They want to do what they can to still celebrate.
