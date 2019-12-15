Santa Takes Pictures with Pets for a Good Cause

Santa stopped in at a local animal hospital to take pictures with the community’s pets and kids over the weekend.
The Community Animal Hospital in Pocatello held their annual ‘Pictures with Santa.’
The event is to raise money for their compassion fund to help patients in need of life saving medical care.
For $5.00 dollars people could get a picture taken with Santa and their pets or kids, dog treats and candy canes for the kids.
The hospital manager says it’s a great opportunity to get those holiday photos with your pets and support a good cause at the same time.
“I think it’s nice for them to bring their animals in to get photos with Santa. I mean not everybody has kids. Some of their pets are their kids and not everyone allows pets, so it’s nice to be able to offer that to those people who view their pets as their kids,” says Brandie Jacobia, Community Animal Hospital.
Their next event will be the ‘Family Fun Day’ held next September.
