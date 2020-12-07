Saturday, Pocatello offering free holiday activity kit for kids

The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will be helping local children get into the holiday spirit. Parents and caregivers are invited to pickup a “Christmas Tree Cone” making kit at the Pocatello Police Department’s Substation located at 800 Yellowstone Ave. (near Fred Meyer), December 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., or while supplies last.
The activity bag will include items to make a decorative tree. The supplies include: a cone, frosting, and other items. There will be a limit of one kit per vehicle.
Those looking to pickup a kit are asked to drive up to the entrance of the substation and a Youth Advisory Council member will run the bag out to the vehicle. Youth Advisory Council members will be holding signs directing drivers to the location.
For more information on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, visit pocatello.us/280/Mayors-Youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.