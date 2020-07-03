Covid-19 has put a halt on saving for college for many families, but there are still tax-free ways you can save.
A recent survey revealed that 46% of parents had put a temporary hold on saving money and 17% planned on withdrawing funds for the account.
Idaho offers a 529 tax-free account called "IDeal" which you can open up and will allow you to qualify for a deduction up to $6000 on your taxes.
Another unique program called "CollegeBacker" helps you boost the way you can put money into your college savings account by generating links to family and friends to encourage donations to your account.
Jordan Lee, Founder & CEO, CollegeBacker said, "So even if it's just five bucks from you know even an uncle, that goes a really long way when you're doing it every month for 10 or 15 years. So we recommend you start if you haven't and keep contributing something if you have."
You must contribute before December 31 of each year to maximize savings.
For more information on Idaho’s "IDeal" plan or CollegeBacker, visit:
https://www.idsaves.org/home/features-and-benefits/tax-benefits.html
