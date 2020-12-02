The Idaho Falls Fire Department is warning of a scam targeting local residents.
According to IFFD, many residents have received phone calls from people claiming to work for, or be otherwise affiliated with, the fire department.
In some cases, the caller has gone so far as to impersonate and use the name of an actual IFFD employee.
IFFD said the caller claims to be collecting money for items like emergency safety packets, fire safety magnets or other "promotional items."
This is a scam. The fire department will never call businesses or individuals and try to sell items or promotional materials.
If you receive a call like this, hang up. Do not give out any personal or financial information. You can also notify local law enforcement.
If you have any questions or concerns, you can also contact IFFD headquarters directly at 208-612-8495.
