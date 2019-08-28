Monday marked the first day of school for many in eastern Idaho, and breaking school bus laws will now hurt your wallet more than usual.
As of July 1 this year, drivers who zoom past stopped school buses face a $200 fine. It used to be $100, but doubled after a bill passed during the 2019 legislative session.
Idaho law says speeding in a school zone will result in a ticket of at least $75. Pocatello Police officials say they're increasing patrols around school zones now that the school year has begun.
"The offense will occur, and then the school bus garage usually will call in and report that, and then we'll go get the information from the school bus,” says Pocatello Lieutenant Eric Anderson.
“There haven't been any to my knowledge where an officers actually seen it."
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, passing a school bus illegally will cost you four points on your license and speeding in a school zone will cost you three.
