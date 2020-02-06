The following schools and school districts are closed due to winter weather conditions:
Marsh Valley School District #21
Blackfoot School District #55
Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center
Bingham Academy
Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
Fort Hall Headstart
Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
Shoban High School
North Gem School District #149
Lillian Vallely School
Salmon School District #291
The following schools have a delay:
Rockland School District #382 is on a one-hour delay
