School Closures: Monday, December 14, 2015

The following schools and school districts are closed due to winter weather conditions: 

Marsh Valley School District #21

Blackfoot School District #55

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center

Bingham Academy

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

Fort Hall Headstart

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy

Shoban High School

North Gem School District #149

Lillian Vallely School

Salmon School District #291

The following schools have a delay:

Rockland School District #382 is on a one-hour delay

