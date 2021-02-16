School Closures for Tuesday Feb. 16th

Two school districts have closed schools for Tuesday February 16th, due to winter weather conditions and poor road conditions.
Schools that have closed:
Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 16, 2021 @ 10:15 am
...EXPECT SLICK ROADS THIS MORNING... Light snow accumulations of up to 2 inches will create slick or snow packed roads this morning. Interstate 15 from Pocatello to Malad and Highway 30 from McCammon to Soda Springs may see slower traffic this morning.
