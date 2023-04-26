The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25 Board of Trustees has approved a plan for Highland High School students going forward.
Students will return to in person instruction using Century High School’s facility for the rest of the year. Century students will attend school in person Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with remote learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Highland students will be in person at Century High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays with remote learning on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Finalized schedules and additional information will be posted to each school’s website.
