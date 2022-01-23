One of the most challenging aspects of the pandemic has been mental health.
The isolation and fear that COVID brought with it has uprooted our lives and impacted people in almost every way.
Mental health was a topic that came up early in the pandemic, especially for children. Moving to online school and back and everywhere in-between has been a struggle for families.
“Right now, especially with the pandemic, we’re seeing an incredible increase in the level of anxiety and depression and especially affecting our students,” says Ken Marlowe who is the Director of Social and Emotional Learning at Bonneville Joint School District 93.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 took part in a virtual family mental health night. It was both a resource and a place for parents to ask questions to mental health professionals.
“Dr. Skinner got on and he’s a psychologist and he kind of shared with the community some of the latest research on mental health and some of the trends that were seeing, and then answered an awful lot of questions from parents around here locally about their mental health concerns,” explains Marlowe
District 93 said they consider the virtual night a success.
“It went really well,” says Marlowe, “It was broadcast to several communities, ours being one of them and we had by far the most participation out of all the communities it was aired to.”
If you missed the event, a link to the recording can be found on District 93’s Facebook page.
