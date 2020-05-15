Teton School District. Summer 2019. After weeks of community discussions about the Teton High School mascot, the school board decided it was time to retire the redskins.
Days ago, the current board decided, in accordance to its civil rights policy, to move forward in finding a new mascot. District Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme says, "That adopts a statement from the Civil Rights Commission guiding and encouraging schools to not use Native American names, or imagery, or logos in their high school mascots."
The redskin name and logo will be no more.
May 12 through May 26, the community is invited to make a suggestion for the new mascot in an online survey (on the district's website). A nomination must meet certain criteria like: it must be sustainable, it must represent the community, and it must be usable in multiple formats.
After the May 26, the mascot committee will narrow it down to the top 10. From there Woolstenhulme says "Current 8th graders, as they'll be in the high school next year, and then all of our current high school students grades nine through 12; and the students will have the chance to vote and select what the new mascot will be."
In the past, discussions about the mascot were often emotional for the community. So, the district is working to give everyone a chance to voice their opinion.
Woolstenhulme says, "I am certainly grateful for the interest the community has had in this issue, and we are striving to respect that interest by keeping them informed, and providing the survey and the chance for everyone to participate in the process."
