Already in the Christmas spirit? You can lean into that feeling while helping a good cause this week.
The KPVI Sponsored Festival of Trees is a holiday event organized by School District 25's Education Foundation and the Idaho State University Credit Union.
All proceeds go toward the purchase and installation of technology for teachers and students, and to establish a fund for teachers to access through grants for instructional enhancements in the classrooms.
For the event, ISU’s Stephens Performing Arts Center transforms into a winter wonderland featuring more than 100 decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces and gingerbread houses.
There will also be family friendly activities and events.
"I just love to see the student involvement, the teacher involvement, our administrators," says Courtney Fisher, the Communications and Community Relations Specialist for Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25.
"It really does take an army of volunteer-ism."
The festival of trees opens to the general public Wednesday at noon and goes through Saturday.
The event is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids 5-17. You can buy tickets at the door or here: http://fot.sd25.us/
For a look at all the special events, head here: https://www.d25.k12.id.us/FOT/Content/event-info
