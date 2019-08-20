In one week, residents of School District 93 are headed to the polls.
Voters will be deciding on a bond to fund a new elementary school and add additions to Bonneville and Hillcrest High Schools.
This, according to the district, will help alleviate the growth in the county.
The new elementary school would be built in the Iona area, where students currently go to Iona and Discovery Elementaries.
Both those schools already have trailers for overflow, and have over 600 students each.
As for the high schools, the new Thunder Ridge High School has helped ease the pressure. Hillcrest and Bonneville had over 1,600 students each before Thunder Ridge, and now, Hillcrest has around 1,200 and Bonneville has around 1,000.
But, the school district says that won't last.
"Thunder Ridge, when we built that, that's provided about 1,700 extra seats for us,” says Scott Woolstenhulme, the Superintendent for School District 93.
“But this year, we'll have close to 1,600 kids at Thunder Ridge High School, so it's almost going to be at capacity, and will be at capacity in the next three to five years."
The bond needs a two-thirds majority to pass.
If it passes, the tax levy rate will stay the same at $580 per $100,000 of taxable value.
The only change is $92 of that will go toward this new bond.
If you'd like to learn more, the school district is hosting a meeting tonight and tomorrow from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at both Bonneville and Hillcrest High Schools.
