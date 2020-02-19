School Plant Facilities Levy up for renewal

Tonight, Pocatello Chubbuck School District No. 25 gave a presentation at the Bannock County Democrats' meeting in Pocatello to discuss a proposed levy.
Courtney Fisher says, "It's not a new tax. That's important. This has been on the books since 1961."
Courtney Fisher works for the school district. At this week's Bannock County Democrats' Pizza and Politics Meeting, she explained the proposed School Plant Facilities Levy that takes center stage at the polls on March 10, 2020.
Fisher says, "The School Plant Facilities Levy comes around every 10 years."
For seven decades, residents have voted in favor of the 10-year levy, which is used to maintain district property.
Fisher says, "We are responsible for maintaining $250-million of assets in our community."
Those assets include more than the 28 buildings the district has.
Fisher says, "One-point-six million square feet of building space, 205 acres of grass, 55 acres of parking lots and playgrounds, 16 miles of sidewalks, and 29 gyms and multi-purpose areas."
If voted through, the levy would cost tax payers $141.62 per $100,000 worth of taxable home value each year. It's a slight increase from what residents currently pay under the levy.
Fisher says, "We estimate that will be about $1.10 increase per month, or about $13.17 annual increase."
And Fisher says the district works to put as little pressure on tax payers as possible. She says, "We paid off all general bond and obligation debt in 2016. So, the school district has really tried conscientiously to reduce its overall tax burden."
For the levy to pass, it needs 55 percent of votes. Levy funds do not pay district employee salaries or benefits. Those are paid through the district's general fund.
