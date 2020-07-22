"Well the board of trustees approved our plan or frame work and it is similar to a lot of plans from other school districts," says Director of Communications for school district 91," Margaret Wimborne. "It does have a three tier system."
And specifically Wimborne is referring to a plan like the one released from School District 25, which contains Pocatello and Chubbuck.
Although plans may be set out for certain school districts, there are possibilities for risks to occur.
"We can likely see a higher than normal influenza season on top of COVID-19," says researcher Adam Johnson.
According to Johnson and research obtained from the Kaiser Family Foundation, there are nearly one-point-five million teachers nationwide at risk of serious illness from the corona virus.
Johnson emphasized that "based on teachers and faculty with pre-existing conditions they're more susceptible to serious covid illnesses."
The reason for this possible scenario is due to the fact that child flu vaccinations are down 21.5 percent during the pandemic.
A concern to keep in mind is that Idaho has the 4th lowest rate of vaccinations in the country.
But with the amount of momentum behind schools reopening in the fall, schools are determined to open and they have thoroughly expressed courses of actions amongst parents and teachers a like.
"We also received input from parents from our staff," Wimborne pointed out. "We had a number of steering committees that worked through the summer helping to think about some different scenarios that we would be facing in the fall."
The schools are aware of the situation and realize it's going to take more than just a set of amendments to keep everyone safe.
"It's really going to take a community effort," said Wimborne, "It's going to take all of our parents, patrons, staff, students abiding by those local health guidance to make sure that we really can open schools and keep them open."
Idaho Falls' approved plan can be viewed in a PDF form by visiting the following link.
https://www.d91.k12.id.us/News/485#sthash.lR5SkBSA.znQp00hD.dpbs
