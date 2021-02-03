Schools battle it out during annual 'Souper Bowl'

Super Bowl LV is this Sunday but one local school district is hosting its own version of the game. The two competing teams are going head to head to help feed hundreds, if not thousands, of families facing hunger in the Idaho Falls community.
Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School have kicked off their annual Souper Bowl canned food drive. The competition between the two schools began more than one-and-a-half decades ago, and the rivalry is as strong as ever.
While the two schools are competing to collect the most cans of food for the Community Food Basket, there is a common goal: gather and donate at least 100,000 cans of food. Last year, the two schools were able to do just that. With the pandemic causing extra stress on local food banks, students from both high schools are working extra hard to surpass the goal.
Students from both Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School work with elementary students, local businesses and community members to collect more than just canned goods. Different items items carry different weight (or are in greater demand at the Community Food Basket) so the students earn different points for items like peanut butter, bagged rice and money.
The competition comes to a close this Friday, and the winning school will take home the coveted Souper Bowl trophy.
If you would like to help your favorite school claim the Souper Bowl title, you can give a monetary donation online. Every 50 cents counts as one can of food. To donate to either of the schools, click here.
The team captains from both schools (the student body presidents) spoke to KPVI and we'll hear what they had to say tomorrow night on KPVI News at 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.