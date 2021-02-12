Scout Day at Pebble Creek this Monday

Fresh powder will be in store for many scouts come Monday as Pebble Creek will hots their annual scout day.
The ski area will host both boy and girl scouts who are in search of their skiing or snowboarding merit badge.
But if there are scouts that are just beginning or even learning how to ski or snowboard they can still join in on the fun.
Dana Kmetz, Marketing and Guest Services for the ski area, says "they can also learn how to ski or snowboard if they're beginners and have never given it a shot before or they can just come up and enjoy a day on the slopes with their troop."
And if you aren't a scout you can still enjoy the holiday on the slopes as it will still remain open to the public.
