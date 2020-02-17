While others skiers were out waiting at the lifts, scouts were in the middle of a safety lesson.
During scout day at Pebble Creek scouts can enjoy a day of skiing or snowboarding.
Dana Kmetz, Guest Services Director, told us what they offer for scouts on scout day.
"they can come out and at a discounted rate they can get a lift ticket, they can take a first time beginner lesson whether on skis or snowboard or they can earn their merit badge as long as they're more intermediate skier or rider."
Scouts of any skill level, age, or troop were able to enjoy Pebble Creek.
Dana, mentioned that "it's available for boy scouts and girl scouts. So we really try to make it open for everybody."
For the scouts that were looking to get their merit badge a safety and equipment course was to be completed.
After, they got out and showed off their skills.
Dana listed off a few of the skills that they look for competency in.
"And then they're actually out on the snow and they need to make some linked turns, start and stop on their own, ride the chair lift, things like that."
Scout day at pebble creek gives scouts a fun way to enjoy a day off of school and an enjoyable way to earn a merit badge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.