The second annual Scouting Expo took place Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
Families were able to learn more about the Scouting programs at the free event.
There were multiple events for kids to do like a sling shot range, Lego car derby, a compass course, wilderness survival, fishing, geocaching, monkey bridge, learning to build a fire, and a potato derby.
And that is just like it sounds, shaping a potato, putting four wheels on it and seeing how fast it goes down the track.
The mission of the expo is to let families see the aspects of Scouting and how instilling in kids the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.
“Well, because of the principles of Scouting, the character building,” says Scout Mountain District Chairperson Gary Davis, “I've seen young men and young women learn things that they want to learn someplace else. And I've seen them come out to be leaders, to be, you know, help people really to serve and to help others. And they do it all the time. And these just didn't have to be here today. But they decided they wanted to come because this is Scouting.”
The expo was organized by the Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council and scouting groups around eastern Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.