"It's not just the learners that are on the free and reduced program. This is for all students in our district."
A waiver granted by the United States Department of Agriculture, now allows Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 to offer free breakfast and lunch for all students.
The waiver has been retroactively issued starting September 1st, lasting until the end of the calendar year or funding runs out.
Courtney Fisher, Communications and Community Relations Specialist for SD-25, explains that accounts will be credited back.
"Because this waiver came after school had already started, they're going to retroactively credit accounts for those families that have been paying for meals."
Which will allow families to use those funds once the waiver period is over.
The school district will be serving complete meals to students throughout the school week.
Parents can order meals ahead of time by calling the child nutrition staff for virtual learning days and picked up at the student's school, even if they have elected to be fully online.
Fisher said, "We usually ask that they choose the school of their oldest learner just to streamline things. And then we just ask that people call in and let us know which location they are going to be picking up from so that we can make sure we have enough meals in advance."
The waiver program from the USDA is completely voluntary and gives SD-25 the ability to continue providing meals for the community.
Fisher explains just how important that is for them.
"We thought it was a really important service to be able to offer to our learners and their families. Since April, we have been able to serve nearly 650,000 meals, breakfast and lunch meals, to the members of our community. So that's really a really great success for us to be able to feed not just food insecure families, but just bring the community together in this really challenging time."
For information regarding the free meals, the press release can be found below.
SD-25 Child Nutrition Program's general number to order meals: 208-235-3254
For the menus regarding meals offered for that month click on the following links:
To access their website for free and reduced meals after the waiver ends, click here. To access the application form, click here.
For general information on the SD-25's food services department, click here.
