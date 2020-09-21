The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District has been approved for a USDA waiver allowing all students in SD25 to get free breakfast and lunch.
The goal of the waiver is to limit contact in the cafeterias and to streamline mealtimes.
The waiver will be in effect until Dec. 31, 2020 or until the funding runs out.
After it ends, families will return to their previous 2020-2021 eligibility.
According to the school district, secondary schools will continue to offer a la carte items on a limited basis. Those items are not free and are the responsibility of the parent/guardian.
The waiver covers any full meal charges from Sept. 1, 2020 on. Any meal charges from Sept. 1 to current day will be refunded to the student’s school lunch account. Any money already paid into a student’s lunch account will remain there and will be available for use when the waiver ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.