On the eve of the election, KPVI wanted to take one last look at the candidates running for Pocatello City Council.
Today we recap city council candidates running for seat three.
The candidates running for seat three are Incumbent Roger Bray, Idaho Lorax, Ethan Ennis, Arlen Walker and Don Zebe.
As KPVI’s Deanne Coffin talked to the candidates for the last couple of months, there has been a common theme of issues that come up.
Some of those issues include transparency, jobs, economic development, city employees, city budget and taxes.
Each candidate running for seat three explains why they believe they are the best fit for the job.
“Well you can say jobs, jobs, jobs, but it’s all about the job you will do here and it’s about representing 56,266 people of Pocatello, not the people that you hope to bring in. We’ve got to start with the people of Pocatello. We’ve got to be focused on the people of Pocatello. They’re the ones that’s paying the taxes. The deserve our first consideration,” says Incumbent Roger Bray, Candidate, Seat 3.
“Because I’m the only honest one out there. We got people, delusional people, people who have just played ignorance, still don’t talk about it, that don’t mention it, don’t bring it up,” says Idaho Lorax, Candidate, Seat 3.
“I’m going to lend a fresh perspective. I think my age is an advantage, especially with everything that I work with currently in the community. It’s something that we haven’t had on the city council for a long time. I think you need somebody that’s fair. I think you need somebody that isn’t politically driven. There’s a lot of votes that get cast on the city council, for the sake of their agenda and not the betterment of Pocatello and I think that needs to change,” says Ethan Ennis, Candidate, Seat 3.
“I’ve had a lot of experience with contract bargaining and negotiations, so I think I just have a well-rounded, unbiased program of just taking things as they come. Analyzing the issues and trying to do the best for what I think the city and the citizens would like to have done,” says Arlen Walker, Candidate, Seat 3.
“My focus is on the City of Pocatello. My focus is on bringing jobs, high paying jobs to our community. My focus is understanding the budgetary process and doing process improvement to improve our business process, eliminating duplication and finding ways to save money for the tax payers,” says Don Zebe, Candidate, Seat 3.
The City of Pocatello elected officials serve four year terms.
Polls open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 5th.
