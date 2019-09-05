Second suspect in Pocatello murder has preliminary hearing

Isaac Rodriguez-Romero, the second suspect in the Mrs. Arlyne Koehler murder case, had his preliminary hearing today in Pocatello.
Rodriguez-Romero is charged with principal to murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit murder. These charges come with assumption the murder was premeditated with malice and Rodriguez-Romero was the suspect to commit the crime.
Like suspect Dustin Alfaro, Rodriguez-Romero is from Yuba County, California.
He was 17 on March 19 when the murder of 87-year-old Koehler took place. He is being charged as an adult.
At the preliminary hearing Thursday morning, Rodriguez-Romero waived his right to the hearing. The judge asked him a series of questions to determine whether Rodriguez-Romero understood what that decision meant.
Rodriguez-Romero's mother, Anna Valdez, agreed that it was his choice to do so and supported the decision. His defense attorneys said it was a strategic decision.
His case will now go to district court.
Bannock County Prosecutor Stephen Herzog says, "The first thing that is going to happen is that both Mr. Alfaro and Mr. Rodriguez-Romero will be arraigned in district court, and that's simply where they'll be asked to enter a plea, and it will be not guilty, I'm sure, and then the case starts moving forward from there."
As of now, no date has been set for the arraignment.
