Security breach on city utility pay portal

We have an update a story we first brought you back in September about the credit card security breach involving the City of Pocatello.
Residents across the city began to notice strange charges to their bank accounts and they all had one thing in common: they paid for their city utilities online.
This isn't the first breach involving the company that the city contracts with to process credit card payments. The Click2Gov payment portal has been hacked in other cities in the past.
Pocatello officials say around 3,500 people were affected in the local breach.
The city worked with the company, local law enforcement and the FBI. The mayor of Pocatello says those affected have been able to get their fraudulent charges refunded.
As of now, the city plans on keeping Click2Gov as its service provider.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad says, "Every entity is going to be breached at some point. Pocatello finally got breached and luckily we caught it early enough that though it was bad, it wasn't as bad as it could have been."
While it isn't definite that the city will continue using the provider in the distant future it will continue to use it for the time being. Mayor Blad says Click2Gov has served the city for decades without an issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.