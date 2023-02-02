A local non-profit organization announced a new program to celebrate someone's special day.
Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency announced a birthday closet program.
Income-eligible individuals or families with an upcoming birthday can request items from SEICAA's birthday closet, made possible with donations from the Chubbuck Walmart.
The closet is packed wall-to-wall with various types of clothing for boys and girls of all ages and sizes.
You can also ask for a birthday kit donated by United Way that includes a cake pan, cake mix, frosting and candles.
"I just think we make such a big deal at Christmas time, making sure the kids have what they need for Christmas, but we never think about what they might need for their birthday, so I just think this is going to really be able to touch base with that," says Erica Farnes, SEICAA
