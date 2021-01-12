Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency has new leadership.
Shantay Bloxham is the new Chief Executive Officer for SEICAA in Pocatello.
She’s been with SEICAA for the last 13 years.
She officially took on the role at the beginning of December.
She says she’s excited for her new role and to be part of SEICAA’s mission.
“I’m excited to still be here and be a part of this work and you know the mission vision and values of this agency are deeply seeded with who I am. Some 13 years ago when I reported to my first day here, little did I know I would be finding my forever place and I literally can say with complete honesty, I’m excited to get up and come to work every day, excited to see how our community can continue to work and I’m just humbled to continue to be a part of it and help our communities grow and strengthen our communities.”
She says the transition between Chief Officers was seamless.
