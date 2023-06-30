The Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency is holding a fundraising event on Friday August 25th.
The 'Project Warmth Classic' is a five-person scramble golf tournament at the Oregon Trail Country Club in Soda Springs.
Registration is at 7:00 a.m. and starts at 9:00 a.m.
Entry fee is $50.00 dollars per player or $250.00 dollars per team.
Entry forms are available at SEICAA's Caribou County office and online at seicaa.org/projectwarmth
Or you can contact SEICAA at 208-547=4257
All proceeds benefit SEICAA's Caribou County office.
