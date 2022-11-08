The Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency is looking for help with their 'Socks for Seniors' event.
The event collects items to stuff Christmas stockings for seniors in the community.
There will be boxes set up around the community to donate items for the socks.
Some of the items they need include Christmas stockings, microwavable heat packs, packaged snacks, activity books, gloves, hats and scarves, hygiene products and small blankets.
They also accept monetary donations.
"Socks for Seniors is a way to brighten, maybe the homebound, the elderly, sometimes the forgotten. We stuff Christmas stockings for them. We fill them with lots of goodies and they're filled with love and they are delivered to the elderly in our community. It is such a joyful program," says Erica Farnes, SEICAA.
If you are interested in volunteering to help stuff the socks you can contact SEICAA.
The items will be picked up and distributed the first of December.
