Hundreds gathered at Snake River Landing Saturday morning for Idaho Fall's fourth annual Walk to End Alzheimer's.
The Greater Idaho chapter of the Alzheimer's Association has been raising awareness, and money, for Alzheimer's research, care and support in Eastern Idaho for years.
The goal this year, $100,000.
The money raised will go towards finding a cure for Alzheimer's and also help local programs like monthly support groups.
People and organizations from around Eastern Idaho came together to raise tens of thousands of dollars before the walk even began.
One of those people was a Pocatello girl who sold lemonade to raise money for the cause.
Olivia Smith "It's free lemonade but it's a minimum donation of 25 cents. [Reporter then asks Smith why she decided to sell lemonade.] Because I wanted to be kind to the people that need to be cured."
If you couldn't make it to the walk but want to donate to the Alzheimer's Association, visit act.alz.org
To donate to the cause via Olivia's Lemonade Stand, donations can be made on Venmo: @Olivias-Lemonade-Stand
