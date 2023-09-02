One person is dead after an accident on Interstate 84 when a Freightliner Semi collided with another Freightliner that had slowed for traffic.
A 53-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving at 2021 Freightliner with a single trailer eastbound on the Interstate when his vehicle hit the back of another semi that had slowed down due to traffic.
The Blackfoot man died at the scene.
Eastbound traffic was blocked from milepost 165 to 194 for about four hours.
