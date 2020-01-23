UPDATE: Idaho State Police reports all lanes are now open.
Original news release from Idaho State Police:
Idaho State Police is on scene of a semi truck and trailer fire northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 61, just south of Pocatello. All northbound lanes are completely blocked.
