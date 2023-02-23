A police officer standing outside his car narrowly escaped a semi truck that lost control on a snowy road in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol released a video of the incident.
They added a warning for drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles.
The driver of the truck ran off the highway into the median, according to highway patrol.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
