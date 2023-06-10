Saturday was a day to shine it up and show it off.
There were new rides and not so new rides.
There were some people’s first ride and some people’s last ride.
All makes and models were on display at the Oldies Rod and Custom Car Show hosted by the Senior Activity Center.
All of the vehicles were on display in Historic Downtown Pocatello just off of Center Street and South Union Pacific Avenue.
There were also food venders and raffles throughout the day.
Pam Lawson who is on the board with the Senior Activity Center says that the money raised from Saturday’s event will help with their nutrition program.
Pam Landon, Secretary for Senior Activity Center/ trt= :17
“It's the people that we serve are underserved in our community. And so, it really helps with the nutrition for them so that they can hopefully stay in their homes longer and with activities and everything else. That's part of our goal to.”
In 2022, the Senior Activity Center served over 22,000 meals.
