September 11th Memorial in Bannock County

September 11th is a day that is forever etched into the minds of many in the United States.
And it is no different here in one eastern Idaho county.
Bannock county held a memorial ceremony in remembrance of the many lives lost on that eventful day.
Emotions ran deep for many including Commissioner Ernie Moser when he was addressing the crowd.
"And it touches my heart greatly, when I turned the corner coming to work this morning and I saw all these flags."
After, the Bannock County Commissioners announced their yearly proclamation.
Ernie Moser read, "On September 11th 2020, we have an opportunity to honor 9/11 victims and heroes on behalf of our community. Now, therefore we the Bannock County Commissioners, Ernie Moser, Jeff Hough, and Terrel N. Tovey, do hereby proclaim September 11th 2020 as 'Patriots Day' in Bannock County."
Captain Terrel Tovey, who recited the pledge of allegiance in the ceremony, expressed how important having the national anthem and the pledge was for veterans.
"The national anthem specifically, the pledge of allegiance, those are the things that start really bringing home the gravity of the situation that has occurred and as Lincoln would say 'the last full measure of devotion that individuals have given for their country'."
First responders also took part in the ceremony ringing the bell for the lives lost on that infamous day.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei mentioned how he felt during the ceremony as a first responder.
"Its very important. Its very humbling. Its an honor to be here. I'm grateful for the citizens that came out to support this, the people that put it on, the work that they went through. Its great to see the flags all around the courthouse."
As Chief Schei was remembering where he was on that day, he finished off with a challenge for our US Congress to perform as they did many years ago.
"I'm going to put this challenge out to our Congress, our Senators, our US Senators, our state Senators; as on the 12th they came out together as Republicans and Democrats and they sang 'God Bless America'. So I challenge them to do that right now at this moment in time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.