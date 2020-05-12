Servpro is doing their part to recognize the hard work of the medical workers in Southeast Idaho.
Today they began to clean all of the staff at Portneuf Medical Center's cars or trucks after their shifts free of charge at the R.V. Park.
The primary reason was to disinfect them and to wipe down all touch points of the vehicle while putting a base coat of fog at the end to cover the air in the vehicle or any surfaces that didn't get touched with the disinfectant.
This was to ensure that staff would not being and germs out of the hospital into their vehicles and then to their homes.
Heather Richards, Marketing Manager, Servpro Blackfoot/Pocatello said, "The best part of this is that we get an opportunity to kind of show what Servpro of Blackfoot/Pocatello can do and that we can have an opportunity to help as many people as possible, you know this COVID thing has been absolutely terrible on a lot of us a lot of businesses have been closed and this is our way of giving back and making sure we can keep as many people as safe as possible."
Servpro will continue to clean any staff's vehicles on Wednesday from 12 pm to 4 pm and again on Thursday from 4 pm to 8 pm.
