SERVOPRO of Blackfoot and Pocatello offers a range of clean up and restoration services. On February 25, the company is offering some of those services to all first responders in southeastern Idaho in hopes of keeping them healthy during the pandemic.
"With the past year and everything that's going on, first responders have never had a break," says Marketing Manager Lauren Eliassen. "They're exposing themselves on a daily basis. I personally had COVID myself. I know the long-lasting effects of what it does to you and how sick you can get. If we can offer just a little bit of protection to help out, that's what we want to do."
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Thursday, first responders (EMT/EMS, police and fire fighters) can pull their vehicles up to the business's location at 5028 Rainbow Lane in Chubbuck "and we will sanitize it for free," explains Eliassen. "We'll do a wipe down of all the hard surfaces, and then we will fog with our SERVPRO product that kills about 99 percent of bacteria and viruses."
This isn't the first time the business has done this for first responders. Last year as COVID-19 made its way across southeastern Idaho, the business visited multiple hospitals, fire departments and police stations in the region to sanitize ambulances, police cars and other first responder equipment.
However, this time is just a little different. "We're opening our shop and we're going to clean them here so they can bring their personal vehicles if they're off duty" states Eliassen. "And we can make it a little bit faster. It's going to be a drive-thru. It only takes about five minutes for it to dry and be effective, so it won't take much time out of their day."
This service is one way for SERVPRO to protect those sworn to serve.
"I would hate to see anyone who is doing everything they can for their community getting that sick," says Eliassen. "So, we just want to make sure they feel a little bit more protected, and also so we can show our appreciation for how much they do for us."
For those who would like to have their personal vehicles sanitized, SERVPRO asks they bring some form of identification to show they are first responders. Those who volunteer for fire departments also qualify. The event will run until 4 p.m. or while supplies last. For questions call: 208-242-3819.
