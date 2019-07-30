The following is a news release from Idaho State Police:
On Monday, July 29, 2019, at approximately 8:02 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of US20 and SH47 in Ashton. Darin Jordan, 43, of Idaho Falls, was driving westbound on SH47 in a 2002 Toyota Camry. Layne Polatis, 46, of Blackfoot, was driving eastbound on US20 in a 2005 Ford Excursion pulling a trailer with a boat on it. Jack Hendren, 58, of Rexburg was driving westbound on US20 in a 2000 Ford Focus. Jordan failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of SH47 and US20. The Camry struck the boat trailer and the boat became dislodged, landing the on Ford Focus. The Excursion rolled on to its top. The Focus came to rest on its side.
Polatis was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Two juvenile passengers of the Excursion were transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Three juvenile passengers of the Excursion were transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, and then later transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance. Jordan was transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of travel on US20 were blocked for approximately 3 hours.
