Two separate crashes on U.S. 20 near milepost 273 caused minor injuries and traffic delays Wednesday morning.
According to tweets posted by the official Idaho State Police account, one crash involved three vehicles and the other four vehicles.
An Idaho National Laboratory bus and a fuel tanker were involved.
INL and ISP HazMat teams are responding to the scene.
Traffic is being diverted onto US26 at the US20/26 junction near the INL.
