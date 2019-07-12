Some local renters are scrambling to find a new place to live.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met with residents that live in the ‘Cowboy Mobile Home Community,’ who say they have just a matter of a couple of month to get out of their current mobile homes and other residents that say they can’t wait for that day.
“Hope that I can find a place before we’re homeless,” says Shaela Christiansen, Cowboy Mobile Home Community Renter Resident.
Shaela Christiansen has lived in the Cowboy Mobile Home Community for about nine years, but soon she will have nowhere to go if she doesn’t find another place to live.
“It kind of sucks because I have three little boys. I’m a single mom, don’t really have anywhere else to go,” says Shaela.
Shaela says she received a 60 day termination notice back on July 1st, saying she had to be out of her place by September 1st.
“I’m going to try and find another place, but it’s not just me, it’s all renters in Cowboy and Bel Aire,” says Shaela.
Mobile home residents like Toni Cotterell says she didn’t get a notice because she owns her place and doesn’t rent, but says she’s glad the decision to terminate renters leases was made.
“I will be honest, I want them out. I want pride back in here,” says Toni Cotterell, Cowboy Mobile Home Community Homeowner Resident.
While Toni was working in her flower garden, she says as a homeowner, she works hard to keep her place looking good.
“I’ve got a very nice place. I spend a lot of time, but you don’t have to have all the flowers, but you have to take pride, a little bit in just having a green yard, having trash picked up,” says Toni.
While Shaela says she was surprised to get the 60 day notice.
“I was like I love this community. It’s pretty quiet. It’s a great place to raise your children. My children love it. They’re ready to go to their schools that they’re registered for, but now we’re going to have to uproot everything, so it’s a challenge, but we’ll make it through it,” says Shaela.
The management at Cowboy Mobile Home Community Park says that legally they only have to give a 30 day notice to their renters, but they have given them extra time with a 60 day notice instead.
They say the reason for the notices to their renters is they just simply want to get out of the rental business.
