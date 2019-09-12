The following is a story written and reported by Nate Eaton of East Idaho News:
IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred in a field at 113th South and 1st East outside Idaho Falls.
Sgt. Bryan Lovell with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 8 a.m. Both cars caught fire. A plume of smoke could be seen from the distance.
The fire is out now, but several people are still trapped inside the cars.
There are at least three ambulances there responding to the crash.
Expect delays in traffic if this a route you normally take to work.
This is a developing story and we will post updates when they are available.
