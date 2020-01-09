Skiers rejoice but travelers cringe as a significant winter storm bringing several rounds of snow is on the way for this weekend into early next week.
The timing of the first round of snow will be late Friday night into Saturday morning during the pre-dawn hours.
Snowfall rates could be as high as one inch per hour causing Saturday to be the worst day for travelers.
After all is said and done by the middle of next week, snow totals of up to 10 inches across the Snake River Plain are possible.
While we may get a slight break from the snow early Sunday, winds will still cause an issue.
Tim Axford, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at National Weather Service Pocatello said, "It reduces that visibility plus it can provide a nice layer of ice on any untreated surface because of that glossing that happens with blowing snow."
Currently there is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Southwestern portion of the Central Mountains and Eastern Snake Highlands beginning Friday night continuing through Tuesday night.
