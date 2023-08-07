An upcoming YMCA summer camp session has been canceled so staffers can deal with the emotional trauma of a bus crash that injured almost a dozen people.
The bus was carrying about 30 adolescent campers and staff back to Boise from the Treasure Valley YMCA's camp at Horsethief Reservoir.
Idaho State Police says 11 passengers were hospitalized, seven in critical condition, after the bus rolled over on a winding Idaho highway north of the town of Banks on Friday afternoon.
The flipped bus blocked a state highway that follows the Payette River, causing a massive traffic jam.
